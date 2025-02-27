Robeco Schweiz AG Takes Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,013,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,680,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 95,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $28.58 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.28.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.373 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -159.55%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

