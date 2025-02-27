Robert M. Vreeland Acquires 15,000 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) CFO Robert M. Vreeland purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 458,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,072. This trade represents a 3.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance
NASDAQ CLNE opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $432.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.18. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94.
Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.60 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Clean Energy Fuels
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on CLNE shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CLNE
About Clean Energy Fuels
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clean Energy Fuels
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Axon: Long-Term Outlook Is Strong Despite Federal Budget Worries
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Stocks Powering the Future of Autonomous Driving
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- These 3 Stocks Are Generating Massive Returns on Capital
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.