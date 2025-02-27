Robert M. Vreeland Acquires 15,000 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) CFO Robert M. Vreeland purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 458,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,072. This trade represents a 3.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $432.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.18. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.60 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Clean Energy Fuels

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. GTS Securities LLC increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 178,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 95,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 448,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 216,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,520,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,328,000 after buying an additional 171,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLNE shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

