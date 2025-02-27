Roberts Foundation Makes New Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Roberts Foundation purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $147,910,000. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for 70.8% of Roberts Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,981.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,573,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,092 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 205,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,440,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $132.55 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.92 and a 52-week high of $170.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Hsbc Global Res lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.43.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

