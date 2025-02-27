Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Stock Price Up 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $405.91 and last traded at $405.91. Approximately 38 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 93 shares. The stock had previously closed at $396.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $368.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.23.

Rockwool A/S produces and sells stone wool insulation products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; acoustic solutions for ceilings and walls under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, soffits, roof detailing, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; and rootzone management solutions for controlled environment agriculture under the Grodan brand name.

