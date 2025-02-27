Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,009 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 151,863,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,801,457,000 after buying an additional 395,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,194,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,777,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,064 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,522,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,936,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,012 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,160,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,652,589,000 after purchasing an additional 146,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,197,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,422,538,000 after purchasing an additional 949,875 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $109.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $103.85 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.34. The stock has a market cap of $474.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.