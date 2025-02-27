ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and traded as high as $10.41. ROHM shares last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 4,916 shares trading hands.

ROHM Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73.

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ROHM Company Profile

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers.

