Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $623.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price target (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price target (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ROP

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,571.75. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total transaction of $1,764,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,540,925.18. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,575,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,497,467,000 after purchasing an additional 72,503 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,151,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,678,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,716 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,730,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,632,199,000 after purchasing an additional 132,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,242,000 after purchasing an additional 29,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $914,052,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $575.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $543.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $548.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $499.47 and a twelve month high of $593.91.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.