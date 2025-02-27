Rosenblatt Securities Issues Positive Forecast for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $385.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRWD. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.70.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $394.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59. The company has a market cap of $97.18 billion, a PE ratio of 773.66, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $385.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.53.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total value of $2,160,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,613,187.30. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total value of $10,467,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,791,491.63. This represents a 41.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,565 shares of company stock worth $51,038,529. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,111,542,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 379.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,286,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,678 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,161 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,655.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 755,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,021,000 after acquiring an additional 712,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,375,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

