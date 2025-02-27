Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,600,567 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,471 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $393,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.8% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,910 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1.9% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 662 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $138.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $127.53 and a one year high of $163.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $164.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.06.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

