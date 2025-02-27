Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Price Target to C$31.00

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.71% from the company’s current price.

LNF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC set a C$29.00 target price on Leon’s Furniture and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Leon’s Furniture to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$29.00.

Leon’s Furniture Stock Up 0.3 %

Insider Transactions at Leon’s Furniture

LNF opened at C$24.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$25.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.17. Leon’s Furniture has a fifty-two week low of C$20.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.64.

In related news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.15, for a total value of C$183,043.70. Corporate insiders own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About Leon’s Furniture

Leon’s Furniture Ltd is a Canada-based retailer which is involved in the sale of home furnishing, mattresses, appliances, and electronics. The firm is also the country’s commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. It generates maximum revenue from sales of goods by corporate stores.

