Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target to $60.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on O. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Realty Income from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.96.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of O opened at $56.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.07 and a 200 day moving average of $57.98. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 25 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 305.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 10,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 75.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

