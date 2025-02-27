Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27, Zacks reports. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 15.26%.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance
NYSE RY traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,378. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.43. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $95.84 and a 52 week high of $128.05. The stock has a market cap of $164.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87.
Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $1.0522 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 49.76%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
