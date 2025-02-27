Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

RHP stock opened at $96.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.76 and a 12-month high of $121.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.01.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $647.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on RHP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

