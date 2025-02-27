Sabal Trust CO Purchases New Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 139,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BWM Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BWM Planning LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC opened at $34.99 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.82.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

