Sabal Trust CO Sells 200 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sabal Trust CO lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 66,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,862,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $82.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.68. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $73.91 and a 52-week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

