Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.23), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $286.72 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 6.35%.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAFT traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.80. 24,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,605. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.46 and its 200-day moving average is $81.84. Safety Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $73.38 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Our Latest Report on Safety Insurance Group

About Safety Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.