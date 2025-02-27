Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $487,236.84 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,043 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $487,236.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,839,991.28. This trade represents a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 23,960 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,049,687.60.

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $50.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.62 and a beta of 1.61. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $61.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Samsara by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,125,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,283,000 after acquiring an additional 95,006 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 40,833 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 615,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,623,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 2,787.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IOT shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Samsara from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Samsara from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

