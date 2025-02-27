Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cormark downgraded shares of Savaria from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of TSE SIS opened at C$18.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.11. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90. Savaria has a 52-week low of C$15.52 and a 52-week high of C$23.92.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

