Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Acquires 109,349 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,467,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,349 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 9.4% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $50,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New Century Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.92.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

