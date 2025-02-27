Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRB)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRB – Free Report) by 108.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 444,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,757 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF worth $10,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,514,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,063,000 after buying an additional 40,110 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 146,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 50,641 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 38,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $25.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.16. Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.19 and a 52-week high of $26.24. The company has a market cap of $244.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (FTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns from a core portfolio of US fixed-income securities with varying credit ratings and maturity. The fund selects securities through its Alpha Pod Process.

