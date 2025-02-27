Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 98.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,865 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $261,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 199,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 243,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $20.82.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

