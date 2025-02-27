Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $89.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.59. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $78.36 and a 1-year high of $96.00.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

