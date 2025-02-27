Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,029 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15,751.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 828,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,945,000 after purchasing an additional 823,645 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,229,000 after purchasing an additional 689,382 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,794,000 after purchasing an additional 655,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 362.8% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 703,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,279,000 after purchasing an additional 551,475 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $112.42 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.34. The company has a market cap of $84.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

