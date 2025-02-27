Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $478,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 420.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Altria Group Trading Down 2.0 %

MO opened at $54.86 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $58.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average of $52.83.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.29%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

