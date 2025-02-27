Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $542,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 21,002 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.55.

PayPal Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $72.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.97 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.25 and a 200-day moving average of $80.96. The company has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

