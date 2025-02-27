Schnieders Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 125.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,309 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,304,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,400,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,898,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,150,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,821,000 after buying an additional 1,944,019 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,813,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,906,000 after buying an additional 1,238,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,139.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,273,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,112,000 after buying an additional 1,170,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KHC. Bank of America lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $30.58 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. Analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.80%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

