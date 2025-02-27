Schnieders Capital Management LLC Invests $59,000 in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 248,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 19.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 28.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 21.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

NYSE HL opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.87. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.52 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $249.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.21 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Insider Activity

In other Hecla Mining news, CEO Robert Krcmarov purchased 6,570 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $34,755.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 331,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,518.24. This represents a 2.02 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt Allen sold 9,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $47,630.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,372.16. This represents a 8.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,915 shares of company stock valued at $300,000. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

