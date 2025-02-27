Schnieders Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 581.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.05.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $248.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.64. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.21 and a 1-year high of $269.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

