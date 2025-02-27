Schnieders Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. This trade represents a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $478.57 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $515.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $454.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on DE shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $546.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $454.65.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

