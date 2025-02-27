Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Holdings Lifted by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 448,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.1% of WT Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHI opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.49. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $23.21.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

