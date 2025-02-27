Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 283.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 476,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,333 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324,108.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,819,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,583,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,337,456 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 39,195,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,391,000 after buying an additional 29,430,979 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,620,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,395,000 after buying an additional 5,772,375 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,128,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,943,000 after buying an additional 3,848,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 303.6% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,609,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,463,000 after buying an additional 3,467,433 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SCHG stock opened at $27.50 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.12.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

