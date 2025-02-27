Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SEE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SEE

Sealed Air Stock Performance

NYSE:SEE opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $30.87 and a twelve month high of $41.14.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 74.21%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.