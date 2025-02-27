Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 109 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,633,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,516,324,000 after acquiring an additional 279,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $959,005,000 after acquiring an additional 275,236 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 109.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,435,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,094,000 after acquiring an additional 750,073 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,329,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,157,000 after acquiring an additional 57,301 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,203,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,096,000 after acquiring an additional 78,587 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL opened at $175.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.92 and a 200 day moving average of $197.49. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.49 and a fifty-two week high of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $201.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

