Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 320 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 3.6 %

ADM stock opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $66.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.89.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

