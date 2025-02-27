Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 51 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 265.4% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $1,544,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,645.28. This trade represents a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. This trade represents a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $457.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.37. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $398.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $434.18 and its 200 day moving average is $451.92.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.