Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 611 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 6.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,362,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,271,000 after acquiring an additional 81,625 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $640,000. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 315.0% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 138,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after buying an additional 105,349 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,053,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,233,000 after buying an additional 239,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BKR stock opened at $43.51 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The stock has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.40.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,730.54. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

