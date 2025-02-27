Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Lowered to $4.50 at Roth Mkm

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Roth Mkm from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

SHLS stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.79 million, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 48.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $60,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

