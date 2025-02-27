Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.73 and last traded at $21.79, with a volume of 22122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th.

Shoe Carnival Trading Down 2.8 %

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of $593.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.85%.

Shoe Carnival declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Wayne J. Weaver acquired 285,500 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.91 per share, for a total transaction of $9,681,305.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,173,529 shares in the company, valued at $141,524,368.39. This trade represents a 7.34 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,397,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,826 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,204,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,843,000 after purchasing an additional 29,280 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,112,000 after purchasing an additional 80,871 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,440,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 793,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,787,000 after buying an additional 17,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

