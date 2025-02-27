Short Interest in Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) Decreases By 83.3%

Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Aumann Stock Up 6.9 %
OTCMKTS AUUMF traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08. Aumann has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $20.28.
Aumann Company Profile
