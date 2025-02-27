Short Interest in Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) Decreases By 83.3%

Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Aumann Stock Up 6.9 %

OTCMKTS AUUMF traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08. Aumann has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $20.28.

Aumann Company Profile

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in Europe, the United States, Canada, Mexico, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment offers specialized machinery and automated production lines for the automotive industry; e-traction engines, inverters, power-on-demand units, and electronic components; and energy storage and conversion systems, such as batteries and fuel cells.

