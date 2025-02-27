Short Interest in Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Rises By 700.0%

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bodycote Price Performance

Bodycote stock remained flat at $7.67 during trading hours on Thursday. Bodycote has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $9.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83.

Bodycote Company Profile

Featured Articles

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and furnace/vacuum brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

