Short Interest in Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Rises By 700.0%

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bodycote Price Performance
Bodycote stock remained flat at $7.67 during trading hours on Thursday. Bodycote has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $9.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83.
Bodycote Company Profile
