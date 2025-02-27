Short Interest in Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Expands By 900.0%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Grid Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Grid Metals stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,500. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. Grid Metals has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.06.

Grid Metals Company Profile

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

