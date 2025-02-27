Short Interest in Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Expands By 900.0%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Grid Metals Stock Performance
Shares of Grid Metals stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,500. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. Grid Metals has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.06.
Grid Metals Company Profile
