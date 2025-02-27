Short Interest in Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Expands By 1,400.0%

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.
About Severn Trent
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
