Short Interest in Signing Day Sports, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGN) Decreases By 95.4%

Signing Day Sports, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 95.4% from the January 31st total of 244,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Signing Day Sports stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 193,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,786. Signing Day Sports has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $36.70.

Signing Day Sports, Inc, a technology company, engages in developing and operating platforms to give student-athletes the opportunity to go to college and continue playing sports. The company offers Signing Day Sports, a sports recruitment platform that help athletes get discovered and recruited by coaches and recruiters across the country.

