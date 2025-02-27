Short Interest in TFF Group (OTCMKTS:FRFTF) Expands By 47,100.0%

TFF Group (OTCMKTS:FRFTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 47,100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 472.0 days.

TFF Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FRFTF remained flat at C$42.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. TFF Group has a twelve month low of C$42.75 and a twelve month high of C$42.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$42.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.77.

TFF Group Company Profile

Featured Stories

TFF Group, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes barrels and wood products for the aging of wines and alcohols in France, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers forestry and logging, stave milling, whisky and bourbon cooperages, cask making, wood and oenological products, and stainless-steel containers.

