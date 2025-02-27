Short Interest in TFF Group (OTCMKTS:FRFTF) Expands By 47,100.0%

TFF Group (OTCMKTS:FRFTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 47,100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 472.0 days.
TFF Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FRFTF remained flat at C$42.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. TFF Group has a twelve month low of C$42.75 and a twelve month high of C$42.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$42.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.77.
TFF Group Company Profile
