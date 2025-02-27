Short Interest in XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG) Grows By 395.2%

XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 395.2% from the January 31st total of 315,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
XChange TEC.INC Stock Performance
XHG stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.97. 85,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,735,108. XChange TEC.INC has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $60.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51.
About XChange TEC.INC
