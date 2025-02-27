Sidoti Csr Issues Positive Estimate for HVT Earnings

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr raised their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Haverty Furniture Companies’ current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share.

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HVT opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.11. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $34.98.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $184.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.84 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.69%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter worth about $88,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter worth about $185,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

