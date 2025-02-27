Simmons Bank Boosts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Simmons Bank grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,044 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG opened at $129.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.27. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.11 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.