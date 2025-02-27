Simmons Bank Sells 3,895 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of BBHY opened at $46.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average of $46.68.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.