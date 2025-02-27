Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Trading Up 2.3% – Still a Buy?

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.79 and last traded at C$14.54. Approximately 226,723 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 271,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.21.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Skeena Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Skeena Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.27, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.65.

In other Skeena Resources news, Director Craig Andrew Parry sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$321,917.20. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 59,992 shares of Skeena Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.67, for a total transaction of C$940,074.64. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,390. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

