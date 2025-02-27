SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

SLR Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 100.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.4%.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLR Investment Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $938.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.14. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.08 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 40.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SLR Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SLR Investment

SLR Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.